× Liberty University student killed on Spring Break trip

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Liberty University community is mourning the loss of a student who died on a Spring Break trip.

Shinjae Park, 22, was killed Monday when the car she was traveling in ran off Interstate 95 in Clarendon County, South Carolina and struck a tree.

Park was one of four Liberty students in the car headed to Orlando for Spring Break, according to the university.

The other students were injured, but survived the crash.

Park was in the back seat, wearing her seat belt, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Park’s parents have been notified. They are now making arrangements to get their daughter’s body back home [to South Korea],” a university spokesperson said. “The university is asking for prayers tonight for her family and for the other students who were with her in the car.”

Park’s 23rd birthday would have been Wednesday.