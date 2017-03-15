School bus involved in crash in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating accident involving a school bus on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Harwood and Bowen Streets. They said the initial call was for a vehicle that ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus.

No students were on board of the bus at the time of the crash and there were no reported injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle tried to leave the scene, but their car broke down.

This is no word on charges at this time.

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story is developing.