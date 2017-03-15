× 26th Annual Southern Women’s Show

RICHMOND, VA.–

The 26th annual Southern Women’s Show, March 17-19

The Southern Women’s Show is a Three day one-of-a-kind shopping, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, gourmet foods, health screenings, how-to workshops, makeovers, and celebrity guests all under one roof.

Special Features include a meet and greet on Saturday with Keegan Allen from Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, and Up-and-coming country music singer-songwriter Danielle El-Jor of Chesterfield County will be a featured performer at the 2017 Southern Women’s Show in Richmond. The Midlothian High School graduate will perform on the Fashion & Entertainment Stage also Saturday, March 18. Teacher Appreciation Day is Sunday, March 19th.

Tickets: Adults: $12.00 at the door, Youth (6-12) $6, under 6 FREE with adult. For more information call

800-849-0248 or visit http://www.southernshows.com/wri.