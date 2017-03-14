‘It’s a pancake!’ Chesterfield couple loses cars in winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- While Dominion Virginia Power crews work to restore electricity to thousands of customers who lost power during Tuesday's winter storm, some neighbors are busy dealing to property damage caused by the storm.

Lori Brown said she thought she heard a tree fall outside her Bon Air home during the storm Monday night, but when she woke up Tuesday, she said she did not expect to see what she saw.

A tree on top of her cars.

"I just came and told my husband 'we're going to have to get new cars!'" Lori said. "The MINI Cooper is permanently dead. It's a pancake."

She said she believed strong wind and ice helped bring down the tree that landed on her cars. The same combination also brought down limbs on power lines and caused widespread outages all around Central Virginia. At one point more than 40,000 Dominion customers were in the dark. By 1 p.m. Tuesday, that number was below 20,000 customers.

A Dominion spokesperson said power crews spent several hours Tuesday morning surveying the damage.

They urged people to stay away from downed power lines. Customers were asked to report outages online or by calling 1-866-366-4357.