RICHMOND, VA.–St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues this Saturday, March 18 at the 6th annual Westchester Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run. The even takes place in and around Westchester Commons Shopping Center, conveniently located off Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. In addition to the 5K there’s a Kids Fun 1K Run and parents are welcome to accompany their children on the course.

There’s also The Bon Secours Health & Fitness Zone Health & Fitness Zone from 8 – 11 am with lots of giveaways and healthy tips, food, music, and entertainment. Registration on now http://www.westchestershamrock.com/. Meet our CBS 6 and MIX 98.1 personalities.