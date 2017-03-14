× Police: Man robs bank, goes to Taco Bell, orders drink, gets arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. –Police did not have to travel far to arrest the man accused of robbing a Petersburg bank Monday.

The man walked into the BB&T bank on South Crater Road before 11 a.m. and handed the teller a note that demanded a specific amount of money – $500 – according to police.

After robbing the bank, police said the man walked down the street to Taco Bell.

There he shed his disguise, stood in line, and ordered a drink.

When he walked out of the restaurant, a Petersburg Police officer noticed his suspicious behavior and approached the suspect.

The suspect ran, but stopped a short time later, raised his hands, and told police the bank’s money was in his pocket.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.