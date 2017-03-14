Fire destroys Northside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire crews are working to find out what caused a house fire on Richmond's Northside.

Firefighters continue searching the home to make sure no one was inside.

Fire crews were called to the home, along the 2000 block of Rose Avenue, at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters reported they were able to see large amount of smoke from blocks away.

When crews got there, they said flames were shooting 30 feet into the air. The first and second floor of the home were fully engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Due to excessive flames, a second alarm was called.

Fire destroyed the home's roof and second floor. The fire was marked under control at about 3 a.m.

The flames spread to the home next door, but only caused minor damage.

