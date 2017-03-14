× Pasture, in downtown Richmond, named best Virginia restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s a huge honor for one of downtown Richmond’s most acclaimed restaurants. Pasture, on East Grace Street, was just named the best restaurant in Virginia by Southern Living magazine.

“Both Pasture and its sister restaurant, Comfort, are love letters to Virginia ingredients and mountain cooking,” the magazine wrote in an article about the best restaurants in the South. “Pasture takes a few more liberties with tradition, like the Country Captain chicken dish with tomato-curry gravy.”

Chef/co-owner Jason Alley has said he hoped his restaurant created a newer Southern dining experience by encouraging sharing and conversation around the table.

Co-owner Michele Jones said she and her staff were blown away by the honor.

“There are so many great restaurants in Richmond, but the amount of great restaurants in the Commonwealth as a whole is truly astounding,” she said. “We are mostly proud of our team for making great things happen day in and day out.”

While Chef Alley has won numerous individual awards, Pasture has never taken home a Richmond Magazine Elby Award for restaurant of the year. Previous winners include L’Opossum (2017), Dutch & Company (2016), Heritage (2015), and The Roosevelt (2014).