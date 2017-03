RICHMOND, Va. – The Award Winning Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University latest CD “Glorious God” has been on the gospel music charts for more than 20 weeks. This impressive CD has been nominated for two Stellar Awards and four Rhythm of Gospel Awards. The group joined us in the studio to perform the title track, “Glorious God” just for us. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/HowardGospelChoir/