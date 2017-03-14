Girl Power For Girls by Girls



RICHMOND, Va. – Girl Power Grants is a non-profit grant making organization for girls ages 12 to 17 in the Richmond Community. 15-year-old Morgan Rhudy, the Founder of the project stopped by to fill us in on the work the organization is doing. Grace Gallagher from the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation also joined us as her foundation was the first recipient of the 2016 Girl Power Grant. Girl Power Grants 2017 “Big Give” event is Wednesday, March 15th from 5:30pm to 8pm at Sabot at Stony Point. The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation’s 4th Annual “Speak Up” 5K is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th at 9am at Byrd Park in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://girlpowergrants.org/ and http://www.ckgfoundation.org/

