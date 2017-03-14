Brushing the Canvas to Promote New Community School’s Art Show



RICHMOND, Va. – The New Community School in Richmond fills a unique roll for middle school and high school students with dyslexia and other difficulties learning language. Director of Development Dan Stackhouse along with Artist Laura Loe joined us in the studio to fill us in on a local art show and sale to benefit the school. The 9th Annual Read Art Show and Sale is coming up Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th from 10am to 4pm at the New Community School on Hermitage Rd. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://tncs.org/