The Funky Reggaeton Steps by The Latin Ballet Ballet

RICHMOND, Va. – “It’s A Migration That Started A Movement That Shaped A Culture” best describes The Latin Ballet Of Virginia’s latest offering that celebrates the style and finesse of Puerto Rico. Dancers Marisol Bentancourt-Sotolongo, Roberto Whitaker and Jay Williams showed us some fancy footwork as they presented a preview from their latest offering, “NuYoRican.” This production explores the stories of Puerto Ricans who migrated to The United States after World War One and their efforts to assimilate. Come out and enjoy “NuYoRican” on stage Saturday evening, March 18th at 7:30 with 3pm matinees Saturday, March 18th and Sunday, March 19th at The Cultural Arts Center At Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. For more information you can visit http://www.latinballet.com/tickets/nuyorican

