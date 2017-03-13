‘What’s your favorite flavor?’ Shoppers surprised with free Girl Scout cookies

RICHMOND, Va. — Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing in Central Virginia.

CBS 6 wanted to help some local Girl Scouts sell some cookies and give some away at the same time.

Reporter Jake Burns, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, bought 50 boxes of cookies from Richmond Girl Scouts.

“How are the sales going this year,” Jake asked.

“Good!” the Girl Scouts replied.

“Awesome. I love it. Well, you know what… Do you have 50 boxes on you?” Jake asked. “Very good, I’ll take 50 then.”

The coveted cookies can sometimes be tough to find, so CBS 6 wanted to make it a little easier for dozens of shoppers in Carytown.

Jake hit the streets to hand out free boxes.

“We’re doing this as a part of our CBS 6 Gives segment. All you have to do is be nice to someone else. Pay it forward,” Jake told one Richmond couple.

“What’s your favorite flavor?” Jake asked one woman.

“The peanut butter,” she said.

“Like that one right there, bada bing, bada boom!” said Jake.