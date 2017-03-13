Reporter Laura French nominated for ‘Woman of the Year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning WTVR CBS 6 reporter Laura French has been nominated by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to become the 2017 “Woman of the Year” in honor of her father.

The 10-week spirited fundraising campaign kicked off Sunday at the University of Richmond.

Every dollar raised counts as a vote and the man and woman with the most money raised will become the man and woman of the year.

Laura, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after her second son was born and underwent surgery and treatment, was joined by her family and father at the event.

Her father, Joe, has been battling Acute Myeloid/Myelogenous Leukemia for the past eight years.

Winners will be announced May 20 at a gala at the Altria Theatre.

Click here to learn more about Laura’s campaign.