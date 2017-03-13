Monacan’s Megan Walker named Gatorade state player of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Monacan's Megan Walker was named the Gatorade player of the year for the state of Virginia Monday for the second straight season.

Walker is coming off her third consecutive state championship win Friday as the Lady Chiefs completed a perfect season. The McDonald's All-American scored 35 points in the title game, including the game-winning shot with 15 seconds remaining.

Walker is ranked the no. 1 ranked girls’ basketball recruit in the nation, according to ESPN.

In November, the 6’ 1’’ guard committed to play college basketball at the University of Connecticut.

Walker averaged 26 points and 8 rebounds per game this year as Monacan was a perfect 30-0 this season. She ended her Monacan career winning 59 of her last 60 games.