Date With Dad Weekend & St. Paddy’s Palooza

RICHMOND, VA.–Girls for a Change Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with Citywide Celebration “Date With Dad Weekend.” The national organization started with an idea from a group of black girls who believed that they could change how the world viewed black fathers,” says Angela Patton, CEO of Girls For A Change. “It’s amazing to see this event evolve and attract fathers and daughters of all races, experiences and backgrounds. Several events planned including Active Dads, Friday, March 17, 6 – 9 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA, 2 W. Franklin St., Richmond. FREE to attend,Hosted by Lorna Pinckney and Roscoe Burnems of Tuesday Verses. Advance Registration Suggested, Street/Paid Parking. Open to fathers/father figures and daughters (ages 5 and up), is all about having fun while playing games, being active, and learning how to stay fit.

Saturday – March 18, 4 – 9 pm at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave, Henrico, Tickets are $60 per father-daughter couple ($25 per additional daughter). Recommended for Fathers/Father figures and daughters ages 5 – 18, but all are welcome. Free on site parking. Attire is Semi-Casual – Wear whatever makes you feel pretty and ready to party, but not so fancy that you can’t be comfortable, have a good time, and enjoy dancing. Hosted by Antoine Scott and Nickey McMullen with special guest Olympic Champion Shot Putter Michelle “Shot Diva” Carter. This event will feature Garden Tours and a Scavenger Hunt 4-6 p.m., other experiences. For a complete listing of events, visit datewithdad10.eventbrite.com or http://www.girlsforachange.org/.

St. Paddy’s Palooza – Saturday, March 18, 11 am – 5 pm. Innsbrook’s St. Paddy’s Palooza is a free family festival celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music and entertainment, Kid activities like bouncy houses, petting zoos, and pony rides, as well as local craft and food vendors, adult beverages. Make sure to wear your green gear to avoid pinches and to show support for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to funding research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

Volunteers raise money and show their commitment by having their heads shaved right on the main stage. Participants are invited to sign-up, fundraise, and bring their friends for the head shavings in support of St. Baldrick’s Foundation. For more information visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/richmonds-largest-irish-festival-and-fundraiser-returns-to-innsbrook-for-the-eighth-year.