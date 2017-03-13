× CarMax looking to fill 87 positions in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax is looking to hire more than 2,000 employees nationwide, with 87 positions in the Richmond area.

The Richmond-based company was recently named one of Fortune magazine’s 100 “Best Companies to Work For” for the 13th consecutive year. They were also selected as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail for 2016.

“Some of the open positions at our home office and CarMax Shockoe locations include software developers and data analysts,” the company wrote in a press release.

Most of the open positions at their West Broad and Midlothian stores are in sales.

CarMax said sales associates do not need a background in the automotive industry to work get the position.

The company said many associates have been hired with experience working at other major retailers like Target, Lowe’s, Wal-Mart and Macy’s.

Positions range from full and part-time positions, with day and evening shifts available.

If you are interested in applying at CarMax, click here.