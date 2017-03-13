× Police looking for 2 suspects, person of interest in Belle Isle sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a sexual assault that occurred last week in Belle Isle.

A victim reported a sexual assault that happened between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Police said the incident occurred near the Hollywood Rapids by the Porta-Johns on the north side of Belle Isle, when the victim was approached by three men, one of whom with a dog.

Police are looking for two suspects and one person of interest in the case.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late-teens to early-20s with a light complexion, possibly Hispanic. He is approximately 6’ in height, average build with short, dark hair.

He was seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve crew neck performance shirt and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late-teens to early-20s with a light complexion, possibly Hispanic, with short, dark hair. He is approximately 5’7 in height, 200 pounds in weight. At the time he was wearing a red shirt and a gold watch.

The person of interest is described as a black male in his late-teens to early-20s with a medium complexion, possibly Hispanic, with short dreadlocks or braids, and some facial hair. He is approximately 6’ in height with an average build. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants. He was last seen with a 6-week old grey and white pit bull puppy.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.