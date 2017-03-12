Petersburg bar goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. --- The State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine what caused a Petersburg bar to go up in flames.

Firefighters spotted heavy smoke and flames pouring from the top of Outlaws Bar and Grill in the 3700 block of South Crater Road around 2:05 am Sunday morning.

The city sent every available firefighter to the scene.

Crews closed down the north and south lanes along South Crater road from 3500 block to the 3800 block so they could access the fire hydrants.

Officials at the scene tell CBS 6 it appears the fire started on the roof of the business and quickly spread to the side and rear of the building.

Luckily, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

No word on when South Crater Road will be reopened.