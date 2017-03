GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A earthquake rumbled parts of Goochland and nearby counties Sunday night.

The United States Geological Survey reported the magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck at about 10:11 p.m.

It was centered about three miles northeast of Goochland Courthouse and not far from Oilville.

Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 2.5 are often not felt, but will be picked up by seismograph.

Did you feel Sunday’s earthquake? Tell us about it here.

Possible earthquake just a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/xXbnuZrrvT — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) March 13, 2017