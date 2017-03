× Early morning fire forces Chesterfield family from home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Chesterfield family is displaced after an early morning fire forces them from their home.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call around 4:00 am Sunday morning in the 15700 block of Firefox Place, that’s off Woolridge Road.

Investigators say while the family managed to escape unharmed the home sustained extensive damage.

The Fire Marshal’ Office is working to determine what ignited the fire.