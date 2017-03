CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A single-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes of Iron Bridge Road (Route 10) in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

The wreck happened near Irongate Drive and Omo Road.

Authorities on the scene said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VDOT warned divers to use an alternate route until further notice.

