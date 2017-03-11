× Water main break closes portion of Gayton Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews have closed down a portion of Gayton Road to repair a water main break Saturday morning.

The broken water main is impacting the area of Gayton Road between Lauderdale Drive and Ridgefield Parkway. Motorists are currently being directed to follow either of those two roads around the restricted area to where the roads intersect.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities says that water service has been disrupted for a Dollar General store in the area and that repairs are expected to be completed by midnight.

