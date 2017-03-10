Woman killed in murder-attempted suicide during 9-hour standoff: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A woman has died after being shot to death during a nine-hour standoff Friday morning and afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was a murder and attempted suicide, with the female victim's ex-boyfriend shooting at police and her, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident started early Friday morning inside a home in the 3100 block of Collins Road near Mechanicsville Turnpike in the East End.

According to Crime Insider sources, the female victim’s ex-boyfriend broke into her house around 3 a.m. That’s when he held a gun to her two cousins, forcing them to leave, while keeping his ex-girlfriend inside the home.

CBS 6 is not releasing the names of the victim and suspect at this time.

Those sources said when Henrico Police responded, they tried to enter the home but the man shot at police twice.

"Officers arrived on scene and as they approached the residence shots were fired from inside the residence," Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said.

The Henrico Police Emergency Response Team and negotiators were deployed to assist in resolving the situation.

Crime Insider sources said the man was very agitated and stated he would not be taken alive.

Police began negotiations with the gunman which lasted for over five hours as he held his ex-girlfriend hostage, sources said.

Around noon, just before police forced entry into the home, they heard two to four shots fired.

Once inside, police discovered the man and woman inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to the head.

Crime Insider sources said the female victim succumbed to her injuries at VCU Medical Center. The suspect is still alive, but isn’t expected to survive.

Henrico Police have not confirmed the woman’s death at this time, saying that a male and female were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of the responding officers were injured, nor discharged their weapons during this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

