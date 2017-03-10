× Water main break impacts West End traffic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break will impact Friday morning traffic in the Far West End of Henrico County.

Crews are working to fix the water main break at the intersection of Ridgefield Parkway and Lauderdale Drive.

“Traffic is expected to be affected northbound on Lauderdale at Ridgefield,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Commuters should plan for delays.”

Police were unsure how long the repairs would take.

