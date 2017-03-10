Pregnant singer Ciara involved in car crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Ciara, who is pregnant, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles Friday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Witnesses tell TMZ Ciara was driving a Mercedes SUV and making a left turn when a Volvo SUV slammed into her vehicle.

Police are on the scene.

TMZ reports Ciara is being evaluated, but is up and walking around.

The singer, who is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

The Richmond-raised Seattle Seahawks quarterback married Ciara in July and announced in October that they were expecting a baby.

Wilson attended Collegiate School kindergarten through 12th Grade and graduated in 2007.