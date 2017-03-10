Chester mom killed in crash loved family, Jesus, and rock’n’roll

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman killed in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon was being remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.

Kimberly L. Gurganus, 47, was the passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu that was struck by another vehicle.

“A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was turning left from Old Bermuda Hundred Road onto Ramblewood Drive when it was struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling west on Old Bermuda Hundred Road,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The two occupants of the Malibu were transported to VCU Medical Center; the driver had non-life threatening injuries and the passenger had life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the Silverado suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Gurganus’ son, extended family, and friends have posted condolences online.

“She loved all of us and her grandchildren very much,” daughter-in-law Sarah Gurganus said. “She spent every weekend at our house since our daughter was born. She loved life and loved Jesus even more. She was a great woman.”

“Her boys and her grand babies were her life. Music was our life,” friend Trish Kirkland said. “She was never afraid to let anyone know that Jesus Christ was her Savior. She had a great heart and was a true friend. She would give her last dollar or the shirt off of her back to someone if they needed it.”

Kirkand the singer in a local band named Heathen.

She said Gurganus was their number one fan.

“She was always at our shows, helping us set up, doing whatever she could to promote things for us. She was pretty much a part of the band family,” she said.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.