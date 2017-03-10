× Virginia deputy Curtis Bartlett killed in line-of-duty crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The community is mourning the death of Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Allen Bartlett.

Bartlett, 32, was killed Thursday night when his cruiser collided with a tractor trailer while he was in pursuit of a suspect vehicle on Route 58 in Carroll County.

“[Bartlett] was traveling west on Route 58 with emergency lights and sirens activated when it collided with a tractor-trailer making a left turn onto Route 58 from the Interstate 77 Exit 14 ramp,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson side. “The tractor-trailer had the green light and was only traveling approximately 25 mph. The Deputy’s vehicle was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck the rear tandem.”

Deputy Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police caught up with the suspect vehicle a short time later.

Bartlett, a Galax High School graduate, joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in June 2013.

He previously held other law enforcement and security roles.

He was a soldier with the U.S. Army from November 2004 to July 2007.

“Having become a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, Curtis was recognized for his commitment to health, nutrition and fitness, and strived to motivate others within our Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to work towards healthier lifestyles,” Carroll County Sheriff John B. Gardner said.

WDBJ7 reported the Bartlett family was well known in the Galax and Carroll County area and that the deupty’s father was a preacher at a large church in Galax.