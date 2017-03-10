‘Dangerous situation’ in Henrico; police surround home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have a home surrounded on Collins Road in Henrico County.

Police were called to the home off Mechanicsville Turnpike at about 3:15 a.m. after an armed subject forced his way into the home, Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said.

"Officers arrived on scene and as they approached the residence shots were fired from inside the residence," he continued. "We currently have our incident management team on site, as well as our negotiators and we are currently in negotiations with the person inside the house."

Police are not aware if anyone is injured in the incident.

Officers on scene called the situation "dangerous" and were seen going door-to-door, speaking to neighbors.

"The situation is contained in close proximity to the house, evacuations have been placed around, in close proximity to the house," Lt. Garrett said. "Arrangements have been made for pupil transportation in regards to alternate routes for school buses."

Police are still working to determine the name of the suspect and the reasons for his actions.

This is a developing story.