Washington Redskins fire GM Scot McCloughan

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins fired General Manager Scot McCloughan on Thursday after two seasons with the team.

“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately,” team President Bruce Allen said in a statement.

The decision comes after weeks of speculation about McCloughan’s job status. Numerous reports claimed McCloughan was absent from the team facility since February and he did not join the team at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

The Washington Post reports, an official with direct knowledge of the situation attributed the decision to McCloughan’s ongoing problems with alcohol.

“We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure,” Allen wrote. “The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.”

Under McCloughan, the Redskins went 17-14-1 in two seasons, including a NFC East Championship in 2015-16.