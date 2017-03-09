84-year-old man dies after being pulled from Richmond pool

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities said a man died after he was pulled from a public swimming pool in Richmond Thursday morning.

Richmond fire officials were called to the Swansborough Pool in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 11 a.m.

According to fire personnel, an 84-year-old man was swimming in the deep end when he went under.

A class was taking place in the shallow end when someone spotted the man’s body at the bottom of the pool.

Fire officials said someone called 911 and that a bystander “gave assistance” until paramedics arrived.

EMS crews tried to revive the man, but he died at an area hospital.

The man’s name has not yet been released.