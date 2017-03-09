Missing teen last seen at Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNESBORO, Va. -- Police have issued an alert asking for helping with finding a missing teenager.

Savannah Mae Kennell, 16, was last seen March 6 at the Walmart SuperCenter on Lucy Lane in Waynesboro, according to Kennell's family.

Police have classified Kennell a runaway.

"It is possible that she has left the area," a Waynesboro Police spokesperson said. "Officers are continuing to follow up on leads as they come in."

Savannah Mae Kennell was described as a 5'6" white female with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She has an industrial ear piercing in right ear and a pierced nose, police said.

She was last seen wearing long sleeve gray shirt under sleeveless hoodie; ripped jeans; white and gold shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.