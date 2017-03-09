× Capitol Opera Richmond hits high notes in ‘Bastien’ and ‘Bastienna’

RICHMOND, Va. – We enjoyed a front row seat at the opera during our LIVE show when Capitol Opera Richmond stopped by to perform a scene from Mozart’s first opera ‘Bastien’ and ‘Bastienna.’

The curtain rises on ‘Bastien’ and ‘Bastienna’ Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.

All shows will be held at the HATTheatre on Westbriar Drive. For more information you can visit them online.