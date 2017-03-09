Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Guinness Chocolate Pots De Cremes

RICHMOND, Va. – Shayne Rogers, AKA Chef Shon-YAY, joined us in the kitchen to share a Shaynefully Delicious dessert recipe with us just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Guinness Chocolate Pots De Cremes. For more information you can visit her online.

¾ c Guinness Stout

½ c heavy cream

12 oz chocolate chips of your choice, but not white chocolate

4 large eggs

½ t salt

Pinch instant espresso

1 t vanilla

Whipped cream for serving.

Heat stout and heavy cream over medium low heat until bubbles start to form around the outside of the saucepan.

If you have a thermometer it should be about 180 degrees.

Grind chocolate chips in a food processor until fine crumbs, add eggs, salt, espresso and vanilla and process for 30 seconds.

Add hot beer mixture and process until very smooth.

Pour into dessert cups and chill for 4 hours until firm.

Serve with whipped cream.