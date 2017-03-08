Try this recipe before your next workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re preparing to participate in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, you want to make sure that you’re getting the fuel for training and race day. Chef Seth Goulston from Kroger Marketplace made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to make the perfect dish to fuel your training, Pasty Wrapped Salmon with a Fruit Compote. Registration is still open for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, for more information you can call 804-285-9495 or visit http://www.sportsbackers.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE UKROPS MONUMENT AVENUE 10 K PRESENTED BY KROGER}