The original Harlem Globetrotters return to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Original Harlem Globetrotters are taking center stage at the Richmond Coliseum Friday, March 10 at 7pm as part of their action packed 2016-2017 tour.

Know for their basketball skills, providing smiles and sportsmanship this star-studded roster features Zeus McClurkin. The team will have fans on the edge of their seats for spectacular ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages.

Tickets are on sale at the Richmond Coliseum’s sweetFrog Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, area Ticketmaster outlets and Charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000. Additional fees may apply.

Click here for more information.