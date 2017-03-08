Son of Sen. Tim Kaine arrested after protesters disrupt Trump rally

St. PAUL, Minn. — The youngest son of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine was one of six people arrested Saturday after police said they disrupted a pro-Trump rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot, along with four other anti-Trump protesters.

Police said the protesters clashed with Trump supporters outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

The group disrupted the Trump rally with air horns, whistles, chants and a smoke bomb, according to the Pioneer Press.

No charges were filed against Kaine or the other four protesters due to “insufficient facts to prove felony-level riot,” according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

The case has not been presented to the St. Paul City Attorney’s Office for consideration of misdemeanor charges.

Linwood was released from jail Tuesday morning.

Sen. Kaine released a statement to the Pioneer Press Tuesday night through a spokesperson.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” he said. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

Linwood Kaine, who goes by Woody, is a Minneapolis resident and attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.