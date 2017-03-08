× Land added to Rocketts Landing; apartments under construction

HENRICO, Va. — As construction gets underway on a new apartment building next door, a previously missing piece of the Rocketts Landing puzzle has been added to the development with a $1.85 million land buy.

The WVS Cos., the developer behind the mixed-use riverside community that straddles the Henrico-Richmond line along Route 5, purchased a 1.38-acre parcel at 5100 Old Osborne Turnpike through an entity called Rocketts Block 16 LLC. The deal closed Monday.

The parcel is surrounded by property planned for Rocketts Landing, but was not included in the project’s original zoning because it remained under separate ownership.

The seller is listed in property records as 5100 Old Osborne Turnpike LLC, an entity tied to Southside-based Virginia Rigging & Crating, which used the property for its commercial moving and storage business.

The company was represented by Commonwealth Commercial Partners’ Sam Worley and Ryan Fanelli, who presented the property for sale.

WVS secured rezoning approval and a provisional use permit from Henrico County in December to develop the lot as an expansion of Rocketts Landing. Jim Theobald with Hirschler Fleischer represented the developer.

Plans call for townhomes exceeding 60 feet in height and a surface parking lot. The property currently houses a 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

A dozen townhomes are planned for the site, according to Commonwealth Commercial. The parking lot could be developed as additional units in the future.

