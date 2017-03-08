Machine catches fire at Kaiser Aluminum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters responded to a fire at Kaiser Aluminum in Chesterfield on Wednesday morning.

A metal press caught fire at about 4:45 a.m. inside the plant along the 1900 block of Reymet Road.

While the fire activated a sprinkler system that managed to control the fire, several Chesterfield fire trucks were sent to the plant to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

Firefighters remained at the plant to help ventilate the building due to heavy smoke inside.

There were workers in the plant when the fire started. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kaiser Aluminum creates plate, sheet, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, forge stock, and wire, according to its website.