Teen brutally killed in woods was taunted by gang members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia teen whose body was found in the woods last month was taunted by people with known ties to the MS-13 gang, a search warrant obtained by WDCW revealed.

Damaris Alexandra Reyes, 15, of Maryland, went missing from Gaithersburg in December. Police believe she was being held against her will. In January, police said she was taken to Lake Accotink Park in Springfiend, Virginia, where she was attacked and then killed. Her body was left nearby.

According to the warrant, on January 8, about a month before her remains were found, the 15-year-old girl was interrogated and taunted by people with known ties to the MS-13 gang.

She was then left in a pool of blood in the woods.

The court document stated everything was recorded on one of the suspect’s cell phones.

Detectives said several males and at least one female can be seen in the video. Ultimately, four adults and six teenagers were arrested.

One of the teenagers, according to police, was on probation and wearing a tracking court-issued ankle bracelet. Detectives said the GPS tracker placed the juvenile at the scene of the crime.

The warrant stated that based on what the suspects were yelling in the video, police believe Reyes was killed in retaliation for another MS-13 murder that took place in Prince William County.

In that killing, 21-year-old Christian Sosas Rivas, was lured to his death.

Police would not comment on the investigation into Christian Rivas’ death or say if any arrests had been made.

One of the men charged with Damaris Rivas’ murder is the same man linked to the disappearance of a 16-year-old mother and her baby.

Police said these cases are all connected to one gang in the area, but would not say which.

The mother of the murder victim, who asked WDCW not use her name, said it was MS-13.

"What did my daughter do to you? I really don't know why they killed my daughter," said the mother.

She added her daughter got involved with the gang members through school and that she, the mother, tried to intervene when the school told her that her daughter was skipping classes.

"When I found out I lectured her. But I don't know if it was too late," she said.

ICE agents have started the deportation process for four of the 10 suspects being held on charges related to gang activity, and the abduction and murder of Damaris Alexandra Reyes.

"ICE lodged detainers on four individuals in the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department, Cindy Blanco Hernandez, Wilmer A. Sanchez-Serrano, Aldair J. Miranda Carcamo and Jose Castillo Rivas,” ICE Spokesperson Carissa Cutrell, said in a statement. "A detainer is a request from ICE to be notified before an individual is released from custody. Doing so permits ICE to arrange to take custody of that individual."

ICE also lodged detainers on Edgar Oswaldo Blanco Torres, and Jose Martir Larios Espenal, with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania.

The two men are charged with the Prince William County murder of Christian Sosa Rivas.

His killing is believed to be gang-related and connected to the death of Reyes.