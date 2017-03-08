

RICHMOND, Va. – This year, CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of “Reach Out for Life’,” upcoming event “Bowling for Boobs,” a fundraiser that will honor former CBS 6 Anchor Stephanie Rochon’s work to help needy women in our community receive free mammograms. Host Jessica Noll caught up with Executive Director of ‘Reach Out for Life’ Norah Lind and Event Chair Karen Weiss along with CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth to talk about this year’s event that takes place Saturday, March 25th from 1pm to 4pm at AMF Sunset Lanes on West Broad St. All proceeds from the event will benefit ‘Reach out for Life.’ For more information you can visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/

