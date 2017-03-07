Body found near Richmond train tracks

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond.

A body was found near train tracks along the 3300 Williamsburg Avenue, not far from Stone Brewing and the Fulton Gas Works, in the Fulton area of Richmond.

The road is closed in the area as police investigate the death.

Police believed the deceased, an adult male, was hit by a train.

His body was discovered at about 8 a.m.

Officials with Norfolk Southern Railway said a there was a train scheduled to pass through that area overnight, so it was possible the man was struck several hours before his body was discovered.

This is a developing story. Any one with a news tip can submit one here.

Police investigating scene off Williamsburg Ave. after person was found dead on railroad tracks. Unclear yet if they were struck by train. pic.twitter.com/rIzOWvuhBx — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) March 7, 2017