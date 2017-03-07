Virginia man arrested with $27k worth of meth on school grounds

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. – A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he was caught with $27,000 worth of meth while picking up a child from elementary school.

The bust happened at Craigsville Elementary School in Augusta County, Virginia.

Barry L. Spradlin, 52, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drugs on school grounds and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to The News Leader.

The discovery happened when police issued a search warrant while investigating Spradlin for a “drug-related child abuse” claim.

Police discovered more than a half-pound of meth in a hidden compartment, underneath the hood Spradlin’s truck. Officers also confiscated nearly $6,000 in cash and ammunition from his home.

In total, investigators seized 275 grams of meth valued at $27,000, the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force reported.

Spradlin is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.