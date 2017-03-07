SIGN UP TO GET WTVR.COM HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Suspect in custody after trying to shoot Richmond officer: Crime Insider sources

Posted 11:11 pm, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14PM, March 7, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A suspect is in police custody he “attempted” to shoot a Richmond Police Officer in South Richmond Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Carnation Street.

No one was injured during the altercation.

Police have not released any official information about this incident at this time.

