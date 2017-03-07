Suspect in custody after trying to shoot Richmond officer: Crime Insider sources
RICHMOND, Va. — A suspect is in police custody he “attempted” to shoot a Richmond Police Officer in South Richmond Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Those sources say the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Carnation Street.
No one was injured during the altercation.
Police have not released any official information about this incident at this time.
37.540725 -77.436048