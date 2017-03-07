Uber driver charged with raping Va. woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An Uber driver was arrested and charged with abducting and raping a Virginia Beach woman.

“The suspect, a driver for hire with Uber, picked up a fare, while during this encounter the victim alleged to have been sexually assaulted,” a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said.

Sewanou Bisile Yoro, 34, of Norfolk, has been charged with abduction, rape, and aggravated sexual battery.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday night, between 9:30 and 10:30, in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach.

Yoro was due in court Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.