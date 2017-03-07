Put your “best fork forward” this March for National Nutrition Month



RICHMOND, Va. – Registered Dietitian, Lisa Raum, MS, RD with the Southeast Dairy Association made a return visit to our kitchen to share two healthy and easy to make recipes with us as we celebrate National Nutrition Month. You can “put your best Fork forward” and sample the tasty recipes Lisa shared, including a Red, White and Bleu Spinach Salad and Lemon Geek Yogurt Cheesecake Bars. for more information you can visit www.southeastdairy.org

Red, White and Bleu Spinach Salad

Ingredients

• 1 (15-ounce) can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained well

• 2 teaspoons olive oil

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 (10-ounce) package fresh baby spinach, thoroughly washed

• 1 Red Delicious apple, thinly sliced

• 1 cup sliced white button mushrooms

• 3 ounces crumbled bleu cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350˚.

Toss chickpeas with 2 teaspoons oil; spread in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment or sprayed with cooking spray. Bake at 350˚ for 25 to 30 minutes or until browned and toasted. Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes.

Whisk together 1/4 cup olive oil, vinegar and next three ingredients (through black pepper) until well blended. Layer spinach and remaining ingredients in a bowl; top with roasted chickpeas. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat.

Lemon Greek-Yogurt Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients

• 8 graham cracker sheets

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup 2% low-fat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 4 ounces 1/3-less-fat fat cream cheese, softened

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• Zest of one lemon

• 1 cup sliced raspberries or strawberries

• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350˚.

In a food processor, pulse graham crackers until crumbs form. Add melted butter; pulse to combine and press into the bottom of a greased 8-x-8-inch baking dish. Wipe food processor clean; add eggs and remaining bar ingredients (not berries). Process just until smooth (do not over process). Pour mixture into pan on top of crust.

In a medium bowl, combine berries and sugar; cover with a paper towel and microwave for 90 seconds.

Pour berry mixture into clean food processor and process until smooth; let cool.

Pour berry mixture into 4-5 lines across filling in pan. Use a knife to swirl into top of filling.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust starts to pull away from edges of pan and edges of filling are mostly set (center will still be slightly jiggly).

Once cooled, place in refrigerator and chill 3-4 hours. Cut into bars and serve.

