Pop In and Join the Community Conversation at the Valentine Museum



RICHMOND, Va. – For more than a century, the Valentine Museum has worked to collect, preserve and interpret Richmond’s history. Director Bill Martin shared information about the museum’s monthly community conservation series, an event that engages audiences in a dialogue about the regions past and how that past can positively shape the future. The next two ‘Community Conversation’ events are set for Tuesday, March 7th and Tuesday, April 4th from 6pm to 8pm at the Valentine Museum in Richmond which are free and open to the public. For more information you can visit http://thevalentine.org/



