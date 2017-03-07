× Early Bird flocks to Northside; N.C. biscuit maker rises in Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. — Two biscuit-focused eateries are set to rise in coming months, as an established local player eyes its second location and a North Carolina chain moves into the market.

Early Bird Biscuit Co. plans to open a second location at 1221 Bellevue Ave., in a commercial strip off Brook Road in the city’s Bellevue neighborhood. The move will mark a return north of sorts for the business, which started in nearby Lakeside before moving to the Fan.

“I’m calling it a reintroduction to the Northside,” Early Bird founder and owner Tim Laxton said.

Early Bird will take up about 900 square feet that previously housed a salon, Laxton said. Laxton signed a lease for the space March 3, with Tony Rolando of Pollard & Bagby representing him in the transaction.

“The space is a little smaller than our location in the Fan,” Laxton said. “But the neighborhood is a little sleepier than the Fan, too.”

Using his grandmother’s biscuit recipe, Laxton founded Early Bird in July 2014, originally opening at 5411 Lakeside Ave. He moved his operation to 119 N. Robinson St. last March.

The shop makes and sells biscuits, cakes, pastries, pies, jams and casseroles. Aside from its standard buttermilk biscuit, Early Bird mixes up its biscuit menu with flavors like chipotle cheddar bacon, cheddar pecan, pimiento cheese and raisin.

Laxton said he plans to bring the same menu items to his Bellevue location, with a few new additions, such as salads.

“People who visit our Fan location don’t like to buy whole pies, so coming back to the Bellevue neighborhood, I want to reintroduce whole pies, which is more fitting given the neighborhood,” Laxton said.

“I always liked my Lakeside location. There was always something very personable about that location on the Northside, and I always wanted to get back there.”

Laxton would not disclose how much he is investing in the location. He said he is in talks to secure a general contractor to upfit the space for a planned summer opening.

