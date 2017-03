RICHMOND, Va. – Bluegrass musical duo Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop known as Davis Bradley performed LIVE just before they hit the stage at the 8th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam Saturday, March 11th from 12 pm – 12 am. Davis Bradley will take the Ballroom stage at 1:20 pm. Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will serve as emcee’s for the event. For more information you can visit https://www.davisbradleyduo.com/