Shaking Up Shamrocks for a great cause! 

RICHMOND, Va. – There’s less than two weeks left to enjoy the taste of spring, and St. Patrick’s Day, all while making a contribution to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Kerry Blumberg with Ronald McDonald House Charities along with Laurie Barnes stopped by our studio with a few of the iconic green shakes, and filled us in on the McDonald’s Shamrock Chocolate Madness Event that starts Saturday, March 11th and continues through Friday, March 17th. McDonald’s will donate 25 cents from each McCafe Shamrock beverage purchased directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information you can visit http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/ and http://www.mcdonalds.com